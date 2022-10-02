Sunday night: Cloudy with rain. Lows: 50-52° Winds: N 18 mph
Monday: Cloudy with rain. Highs: 54-58° Winds: N 16-21 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with rain. Lows: 48-52° Winds: N 15-17 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain. Highs: 53-59° Lows: 48-52°
Wednesday: A chance of rain in the morning. Clearing to mostly sunny by the late afternoon. Highs: 63-70° Lows: 47-51°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 73-76° Lows: 49-52°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 73-77° Lows: 55-57°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 58-63° Lows: 42-52°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! It was a cloudy and rainy day across Delmarva. There is a coastal flood warning for Worcester, Kent, Delaware; and Accomack. There is also a high wind warning in Sussex county with wind advisories in Worcester and Accomack County. It is very likely to see wind gusts at our coastal town tonight that are upwards of 50 mph. Temperatures this afternoon were relatively low with high making it to the 60s across much of the area. Tonight temperatures will fall to the low 50s making it a cool evening as rain chances continue overnight and for the next few days.
Monday will start the workweek off much like today with rain and wind. Temperatures will start in the low 50s and warm to the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Wind gusts can be upwards of 30 mph. Monday evening will have temperatures fall to the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday will be yet another cloudy rainy day as there will still be a chance of rain as low pressure tracks off the coast. Temperatures are expected to stay around the mid-50s for the highs. We can expect to see the sunshine again by Wednesday late afternoon and evening as the coastal low tracks farther northeast and high pressure builds into the region for the end of the week.
The average temperature for early October is 75 degrees for a high and a low of 54 degrees.