Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 43-48° Wind: SW Light
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 66-68° Winds: W 5-7 mph
Tomorrow night: Clear. Lows: 45-49° Winds: Calm
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 70-72° Winds: W Light
Tuesday night: Lows: 48-51° Winds: Calm
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 71-73° Lows: 48-51°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: 71-74° Lows: 58-62°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70° Lows: 44-55°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 59-70° Lows: 42-48°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 68-72° Lows:46-48°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! Today we saw afternoon temperatures only a few degrees warmer than today in the mid-60s. The sun will shine all day and we will see temperatures begin to fall into the upper 40s in the evening.
Tuesday will be another sunny day on Delmarva with the temperature trend continuing to rise a few degrees from the previous day. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s and we see this mid and Sunday-day trend continue until Thursday afternoon.
Wednesday will be a repeat of the last few days before it. Chilly mornings and mild evenings.
Thursday evening into Friday will hold our next chance for rain as a cold front will push the high pressure out to sea. This will bring temperatures back down to the upper 60s for the end of the workweek.
Looking to the tropics tropical storm Julia did make hurricane status before making landfall in Nicaragua and has now returned to tropical storm status after weakening over land. Is not forecasted to impact us in the Eastern US.
The average temperature for early October is 72 degrees for a high and a low of 51 degrees.