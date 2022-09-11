Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows: 70-72° Winds: S 3-8 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 84-87° Winds: SW 3-8 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows: 69-71°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 82-86° Lows: 69-71°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 79-82° Lows: 61-62°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 82-84° Lows: 61-64°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 74-79° Lows: 55-61°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82° Lows: 55-58°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a quite cloudy and rainy day across Delmarva. The chances of rain will continue into Monday morning. Temperatures this evening will fall to the low 70s overnight. Patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours.
Patchy fog will be present in the morning hours along with a few lingering showers. The temperatures will rise to the mid-80s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will start up again in the afternoon. The evening will see temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
The cold front will move out of the area Tuesday and leave us with slightly cooler temperatures. And less humidity. The temperature will start in the upper 60s to the low 70s and rise to the low 80s. But the sun will shine once again and continue to shine through the mid-week and into the of the week. Temperatures will be in the 80s until Friday when temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
The average temperature for early September is 81 degrees for a high and a low of 62 degrees.