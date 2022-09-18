Tonight: Clear. Lows: 65-69° Winds: S 3-5 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 87-88° Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 66-68° Winds: S 6 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 86-89° Lows: 66-68°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 88-91° Lows: 61-67°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-85° Lows: 69-70°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 68-71° Lows: 48-57°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-71° Lows: 47-51°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! It was a beautiful day with temperatures reaching the low 80s in some areas. Tonight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s with clear skies.
Monday will start the work week off on a warm note. Temperatures will rise from the mid to upper 60s to the upper 80s by the afternoon. Although the start of the work week will be flirting with the 90s, the dew points will not be unbearable. With dew points in the mid-60s at the most, we will just be feeling the air. Monday evening we will see a cold front move through the area. There will not be a need to worry about precipitation from that front just some cloudy cover is likely. We will be cooling to the mid to upper 60s once again.
Most of the work week will be dry, warm, and sunny until Thursday night when a stronger cold front will change our weather patterns and remind us that the first day of fall is next Thursday. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s but by the time the front sweeps through, we will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
As for what is now Hurricane Fiona, the storm is making its way through Porto Rico and dumping heavy rain on the island and surrounding areas. Fiona is forecasted to strengthen as it takes a slight southeast turn in the Atlantic where it will then weaken by Monday or Tuesday. Not seeing any threat to the East coast at this time.
The average temperature for mid-September is 79 degrees for a high and a low of 60 degrees.