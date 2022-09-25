Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS CHESAPEAKE BAY FROM POOLES ISLAND TO SANDY POINT MD CHESAPEAKE BAY FROM SANDY POINT TO NORTH BEACH MD CHESAPEAKE BAY FROM NORTH BEACH TO DRUM POINT MD CHESAPEAKE BAY FROM DRUM POINT MD TO SMITH POINT VA TIDAL POTOMAC FROM COBB ISLAND MD TO SMITH POINT VA CHESTER RIVER TO QUEENSTOWN MD EASTERN BAY CHOPTANK RIVER TO CAMBRIDGE MD AND THE LITTLE CHOPTANK RIVER PATUXENT RIVER TO BROOMES ISLAND MD TANGIER SOUND AND THE INLAND WATERS SURROUNDING BLOODSWORTH ISLAND