Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 67-70 Winds: SE 7 mph
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs: 83-86° Winds: S 5-8 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows: 67-73° Winds: SE 6 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 85-88° Lows: 67-73°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 75-79° Lows: 66-70°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80° Lows: 65-68°
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 81-83° Lows: 61-61°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 81-85° Lows: 60-69°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! It was another warm day on Delmarva. Temperatures made it to the upper 80s in some areas. The evening will cool down to the upper 60s to low 70s. Having a light jacket might be a good idea later in the morning.
Labor will start partly sunny as a cold front approaches from the north and cause chances of showers and thunderstorms to increase in the afternoon. The morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s and by the afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s. Looks like the majority of the precipitation will hold off for much of the day, but all bets are off later into the evening hours. The evening will be under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers as temperatures fall to the upper 70 to low 60s. Shower chances will continue into the morning hours on Tuesday.
Tuesday will have a chance of an isolated shower in the evening. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s to the low 70s and warm to the low 80s by the afternoon. The evening will be upper partly to mostly cloudy skies and the temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
The average temperature for late August is 83 degrees for a high and a low of 64 degrees.