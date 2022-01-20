Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Lows: 15-19° Winds: N 11-13 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 26-29°
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Low: 16-20° Winds: N 13-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs: 31-32° Lows: 19-21°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 35-39° Lows: 18-27°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 30-37° Lows: 12-17°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 39-49° Lows: 23-37°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 26-38° Lows: 11-17°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Thursday Delmarva! Today the cold front brought a lot of rain on Delmarva, but as the wind starts to pick up the cold arctic air will start to move in the area and any leftover precipitation will fall as snow. With all the precipitation the main concern is the refreeze that will occur this evening and overnight as temperatures behind the cold front will drop. Tonight as the rain and snow end, we will be under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the low 20s and even the teens in some areas. Black ice will be a concern as we move into the nighttime and morning hours. As the cold front makes its way offshore all eyes will be on the center of low pressure that will make its way up and impact the eastern seaboard.
Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s across Delmarva but when you factor in the winds, the wind chill will make it feel like the single digits for your morning commute. There are concerns about the Friday morning commute because temperatures will be so low. Friday afternoon will also be when chances of winter weather will start to increase. Friday will start as a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The weather models agree on the fact that we will see winter weather on Delmarva Friday night into Saturday. As of right now, central Delmarva can expect snow totals around 1 to 3 inches and even higher snow totals will fall on the southern parts of Delmarva. We will see the snowfall continue through the overnight into the morning on Saturday. The good news about the timing of this storm is that it will be the weekend and many people will be off the roads Saturday morning. We will continue to keep everyone updated as the forecast develops for this weekend.
The average temperature for mid-January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.