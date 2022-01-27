Today: Sunny. Highs: 36-38° Winds: S 5 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20-30° Winds: S Light
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs: 41-43° Winds: N 5 mph
Friday night: Rain turning to snow. Lows: 20-25° Winds: N 6-11 mph
Saturday: Cloudy Snow likely. Highs: 23-27° Lows: 11-16°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 26-30° Lows: 12-13°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-42° Lows: 18-26°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 43-47 Lows: 16-31
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 54-58 Lows: 33-40
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Thursday Delmarva! We still have an area of high pressure to the north that will be responsible for sunny skies to start the day today. This morning's temperature will be starting in the mid-teens across Delmarva. We will continue to see sunny skies this afternoon as temperatures rise to the mid-30s across the area. This evening the area of high pressure will shift offshore and into the midnight hours, we will notice an increase in cloud cover.
Friday will start mostly cloudy and cold as we progress closer to the afternoon. Progressing into the afternoon will increase the chances of rain. Friday evening we will see a transition from the rain to the snow. Overnight snowfall will be heavy at times. The highest totals will be seen in central Delmarva and towards the beach towns. With that said as of now, we are giving all of Delmarva about a 75% chance of seeing 2-4 inches of snow and a 65% chance of seeing more than 4 inches. The higher snow total will be around the inland and the Atlantic facing beach towns. There is still uncertainty as the models are still too far out to be certain of potential snow totals. What we do know about this system is that there will be bitterly cold air behind the system and coastal flooding is likely. I would discourage travel on Saturday because of the continued snowfall forecasted to last through the day. Saturday evening we will start to see conditions clear into Sunday morning. I would be very cautious on the roadways Sunday morning as the cold temperatures will cause slick conditions. Please stay tuned as we continue to modify the forecast as needed.
Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The bitterly cold temperatures will allow for the snow to stick around through the weekend. Refreezing will not be as big concern of a concern Sunday night as it will be on Monday where the afternoon temperatures will be above freezing allowing for one melting before returning to the 20s Monday night. As we move through the workweek we will actually trend unseasonably warm.
The average temperature for mid-January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.