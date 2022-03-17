Today: Rain showers. Highs: 55-63°
Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of rain showers early. Lows: 49-52°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-70°
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows: 46-47°
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 62-72° Lows: 52-58°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-63° Lows: 39-42°
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 60-64° Lows: 38-41°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 56-64° Lows: 39-46°
Wednesday: Cloudy: A chance of rain showers. High: 51-64° Lows: 41-46°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy St. Patrick's day Delmarva! Today will be slightly cooler across the area as we have a chance of showers sticking around for much of the day. Temperatures this morning will start in the morning at around the low 50s. As an upper-level low-pressure system moves across Delmarva The heaviest clusters of rainfall ahead of the system will fall during the morning hours. Conditions will slightly improve going into the afternoon. We can expect anywhere between .25 to .75 of an inch of rain from this system. The afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The rain will start to taper off into the evening hours leaving cloudy skies until the late evening hours.
By Friday the sun and the warm temperatures will return. On Friday the temperatures will start in the upper 40 to low 50s. And the temperatures will make it into the 70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Late in the evening, we will start to see a few clouds moving into the region ahead of a strong cold front that will make its way through the region Saturday morning.
Saturday morning we will see a few showers move through the area and we may hear a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s and warm to the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. The temperatures will cool down by the evening and into the day on Sunday.
The average temperature for mid-March is 55 degrees for a high and a low of 35 degrees.