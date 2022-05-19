Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-63° Winds: S 5 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88° Winds: S 6-14 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-63° Winds: S 8 mph
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 89-93° Lows: 71-73° Winds: SW 7-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs: 88-94° Lows: 52-56°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs: 80-88° Lows: 69-71°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 70-82° Lows: 68-70°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 66-75° Lows: 56-63°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Thursday Delmarva! We had a warm day today but the temperatures are only going to rise as we make our way into the weekend. A warm front that crossed the region today will help to usher in temperatures that are well above average starting tomorrow. This evening we will have a little cool down as temperatures fall to the low 60s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow morning will be on the hot side as temperatures start in the low 60s and warm to the low 90s by the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of showers early Friday morning that can't be ruled out but otherwise, it will be a beautiful day across Delmarva. We will be under sunny skies for the majority of the day and clear skins into the nighttime hours. The temperature tomorrow evening will fall to the low 60s once again.
Saturday will feel a little warmer as warm humid air continues to enter the region. While under sunny skies temperatures will warm to the low 90s by the afternoon. Some models are hinting at higher temperatures which will bring them closer to record-breaking. The current record for Sunday will be the chance of showers in the evening.
The average temperature for early May is 75 degrees for a high and a low of 54 degrees.