Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 26-30° Winds: S 5-7 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 48-50° Low: 27-31° Winds: SW 9-17 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain to snow in the afternoon. Highs: 36-42° Lows: 32-37° Winds: SW 6-11 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Highs: 27-28° Low: 18-20°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs: 32-37° Lows: 19-27°
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: 34-38° Lows: 12-27°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 30-37° Lows: 12-17°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Tuesday! Today was breezy to start but the winds will calm down as we move into the evening. We have been mainly sunny throughout the day. Tonight's temperatures will fall to the mid-20s overnight.
Wednesday morning we will start to feel a breeze return once again gusting as high as 26 mph. The breeze will affect the wind chill a little as we head out the door tomorrow morning. The winds will be coming from the south ahead of a cold front and will help to warm the temperatures into the afternoon. The good news about tomorrow is the fact that Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week. By the afternoon on Wednesday, we will see temperatures around the upper 40s to low 50s. Throughout the day we will increase in cloud cover as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front will cross the region overnight into Thursday where temperatures will fall into the morning. The cold front will most likely set off showers starting Wednesday night and transition to snow showers Thursday morning.
Thursday morning we will have temperatures in the mid-30s. Snow showers will likely continue through the morning hours and into late Thursday afternoon. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s but the evening will be the concern as it relates to temperatures. Thursday evening winter weather from the cold front will end, but all eyes will then be on the center of low pressure that would have formed just off the coast. This area of low pressure will be Delmarva's next chance of winter weather as we move from Friday evening into Saturday.
Starting Friday, as the low progresses closer to Delmarva, our chances of winter weather will increase. Friday will start as a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By Friday afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The weather models are starting to agree on the fact that we will see some sort of winter weather on Delmarva Friday night into Saturday. But the uncertainty is on how much snow we are going to get from this system. We will continue to keep everyone updated as the forecast develops for this weekend.
The average temperature for mid-January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.