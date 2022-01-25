Today: Mostly cloudy. High 44-47 Winds: SW 9 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 21-23° Winds: N 6-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 31-33° Winds: N 8-11 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 16-23° Winds: N 5-9 mph
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 36-37° Lows: 21-27°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: 41-42° Lows: 21-26°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 27-32° Lows: 13-17°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 24-32° Lows: 8-24°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 31-41° Lows: 7-30°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Tuesday Delmarva! This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will stick around through the day as we wait for our next cold front to move through later tonight. This afternoon will be another mild winter day as temperatures make it to the upper 40s. Some areas this afternoon could even make it to the 50s. The cold front will be crossing the area late this afternoon into tonight shifting our winds from the south to the north/northwest. There will be a very slight chance of light rain. Temperatures overnight will be falling to the mid to upper 20s. High pressure and colder temperatures will return tomorrow.
Wednesday will start with temperatures in the low 20s under mostly clear skies. By the afternoon we will be warming up only to the low to mid-30s which is well below average. The high pressure will allow for sunny skies throughout the day and clear skies into the evening. There will be another wave of energy moving through the area which will bring in a few clouds through Wednesday evening. Temperatures Wednesday night will be falling to the upper teens to the low 20s under mostly clear skies.
Thursday will be another day much like Wednesday as the high-pressure system will still be in control of the forecast before shifting offshore late Thursday night. Thursday will be starting with bitterly cold temperatures as many places in the teens Thursday morning. The afternoon will be below average with temperatures in the mid-30s. As the area of high pressure pushes offshore, we will start to see more clouds building overnight. Now, fast forward to this weekend, Friday night into Saturday morning there is a possibility for some winter weather. We will continue to monitor this system as we get closer.
The average temperature for mid-January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.