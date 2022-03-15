Today: Sunny. Highs: 62-66° Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 43-45° Winds: S 3-7 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-67° SE 6 mph
Wednesday night: Lows: 43-45° Winds: E 5-7 mph
Thursday: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 55-63° Lows: 49-52°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-70° Lows: 46-47°
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 62-72° Lows: 52-58°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 55-63° Lows: 39-42°
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 60-64° Lows: 38-41°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Tuesday Delmarva! Today is going to be another beautiful sunny day on Delmarva. Today will be a slightly warmer day on Delmarva with temperatures possibly breaking into the 70s. There will be some high clouds moving into the area by the afternoon but nothing to block the sun from shining. Temperatures will start in the low 40s. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, but I will not rule out some places making it to the 70s by the afternoon. And tonight we will cool down to the low 40s once again as we move into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday holds our next chance for rain across the region primarily during the overnight hours. As the front approaches, most of the day will increase in cloud cover. Temperatures in the morning will start in the low 40s and by the afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a high chance of making it to the low 70s. By the evening then a chance of rain will increase as the cold front approaches. The rain chances will carry into Thursday morning. The cold front will not cause temperatures to drop all too much.
Thursday temperatures will break the warming trend as temperatures will start in the morning at around the low 50s and make it to the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. The chance of rain will continue through the day. By lunchtime hours, we will see some heavy clusters of rain throughout the region.
By Friday the sun and the warm temperatures will return and the temperatures will be back in the 70s to end the week and start the weekend.
The average temperature for mid-March is 55 degrees for a high and a low of 35 degrees.