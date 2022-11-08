Today: Sunny. Highs: 58-60° Wind: N 13-17 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Highs: 43-49° Wind: NE 8 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 58-61°Wind: E 8-11 mph
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 43-49° Wind: NE Light
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-71° Lows: 47-58°
Friday: Showers. Highs: 69-72° Lows: 56-64°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs: 58-64° Lows: 55-59°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 46-49° Lows: 35-39°
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 44-46° Lows: 30-34°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Tuesday morning Delmarva! Well, the unseasonably warm days have come to an end for now as the cold front is well out to sea, and cooler air from the north filters in. Today temperatures will start in the upper 40s but only make it to the upper 50s to the low 60s this afternoon. We will have high pressure over the New England area giving us sunny and clear skies throughout the day. It will be a little breezy today as well with wind speeds around 10-15 mph and gusting between 20-25 mph. The breezy conditions will continue into the evening as well. The clear skies will also help it to get quite chilly this evening as temperatures fall to the low to mid-40s overnight.
Wednesday will have the mid-week temperatures right around the average for this time of year. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-40s and will be in the low-60s by the afternoon. With high pressure still in control, we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Wednesday evening temperatures will fall to the upper 40 to mid-50s. Temperatures return to the 70s thanks to the shifting of the high pressure causing an upper-level ridge over the region. This ridge will use in warmer temperatures ahead of now Subtropical Storm Nicole which is forecasted to make landfall in Flordia's Eastern side on Wednesday evening.
Thursday we will see temperatures rise from the upper 40s to mid-50s to the low 70s by the afternoon. Tuesday evening will start to bright in the cloud cover from what is left of Nicole and we will start seeing the precipitation from Nicole’s reminisce overnight and throughout the day on Friday.
Friday will be a washout and behind Nicole for us on Delmarva are unseasonably cool weather to start the new week.
The average temperature for early November is 61 degrees for a high and a low of 40 degrees.