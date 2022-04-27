Today: Sunny. Breezy. Highs: 59-60° Winds: NW 14-21 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 35-38° Winds: NW 11 mph
Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. Highs: 55-58° Winds: NW 13-20 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 35-38° Winds: N 6-9 mph
Friday: Sunny: Highs: 59-62° Lows: 35-38°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 62-66° Lows: 37-43°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 68-71° Lows: 43-53°
Monday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 71-79° Lows: 57-58°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 75-80° Lows: 54-63°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Wednesday Delmarva! Today will be a cool dry day across the region. But thanks to high pressure over the region, the next few days will be filled with sunshine. This morning temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies. By the afternoon the temperature will only rise to the upper 50s to low 60s. We will also see breezy conditions across Delmarva. Winds will be sustained at 14-21 mph gusting up to 30+ mph. This evening will be cool as temperatures drop to the mid to upper 30s overnight under clear skies.
Thursday will be another below-average day. Temperatures will start very cool in the 30s and way to the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will be another breezy day with winds around 13 to 20 mph gusting at 30+ mph. Thursday evening will be another cool one with tempers falling to the mid to upper 30s overnight.
Friday will end the workweek with a slight warm-up. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and warm to the low 60s by the afternoon. The evening will have temperatures falling to the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.
The weekend will be slightly warmer with both Saturday and Sunday forecasted to be in the mid-60s. Sunday does hold a better chance of being the warmer day of the weekend. Our next chance of rain will be on Sunday evening and stick around into the beginning of the new work week.
The average temperature for early April is 70 degrees for a high and a low of 48 degrees.