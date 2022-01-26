Today: Sunny. Highs: 31-33° Winds: N 10-14 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 16-23° Winds: N 5-7 mph
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 36-37° Winds: Light and variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: 16-23° Winds: S Light
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Highs: 42-43° Lows: 21-29°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs: 23-27° Lows: 17-21°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 24-30° Lows: 12-13°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 36-40° Lows: 16-19°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 43-47 Lows: 16-27
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Wednesday Delmarva! The frigid temperatures have returned. Today will start with temperatures in the low 20s under mostly clear skies. By the afternoon we will be warming up only to the low 30s which is well below average. The high pressure will allow for sunny skies throughout the day and clear skies into the evening. There will be another wave of energy moving through the area which will bring in a few clouds this evening. Temperatures tonight will be falling from the upper teens to the low 20s under mostly clear skies.
Thursday will be another day much like Wednesday as the high-pressure system will still be in control of the forecast before shifting offshore late Thursday night. Thursday will be starting with bitterly cold temperatures as many places in the teens Thursday morning. The afternoon will be below average with temperatures in the mid-30s. As the area of high pressure pushes offshore, we will start to see more clouds building overnight.
Friday will start mostly cloudy and as we move through the day into the afternoon our chances for rain and snow will increase. Right now all of Delmarva is under the chance of seeing snow from this winter storm as it makes its way up the east coast. The timing of the storm will be Friday night through Saturday morning. There is still uncertainty as we are too far out to be certain of potential snow totals. What we do know about this system is that there will be bitterly cold air behind the system and coastal flooding is likely. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes clearer.
The average temperature for late January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.