Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-67° SE 6 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 43-45° Winds: E 5-7 mph
Thursday: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 55-63°
Thursday night: Mostly cloud. chance of rain early. Lows: 49-52°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-70° Lows: 46-47°
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 62-72° Lows: 52-58°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 55-63° Lows: 39-42°
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 60-64° Lows: 38-41°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Wednesday Delmarva! Today will start sunny but we will increase in cloud cover as we progress into the evening. Temperatures this morning will start in the low 40s and by the afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a high chance of making it to the low 70s. By the evening we will be under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the low 50s. our rain chances will increase overnight as the area of low pressure moves across the region. The rain chances will carry in and through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures for the system will briefly drop a few degrees going into Thursday.
Thursday temperatures will break the warming trend as temperatures will start in the morning at around the low 50s. The heaviest clusters of rain will fall during the morning hours. Conditions will slightly improve going into the afternoon. The afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The rain will start to taper off into the evening hours leaving cloudy skies until the late evening hours.
By Friday the sun and the warm temperatures will return. On Friday the temperatures will start in the upper 40 to low 50s. And the temperatures will make it into the 70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Late in the evening, we will start to see a few clouds moving into the region ahead of a strong cold front that will make its way through the region Saturday morning. Saturday morning we may hear a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes.
The average temperature for mid-March is 55 degrees for a high and a low of 35 degrees.