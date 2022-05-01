Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 68-71° Winds: S 5-9 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows: 55-60° Winds: SE 6-8 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Gradual clearing. Highs: 77-79° Lows: 55-60° Winds: SW 7 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs: 64-72° Lows: 51-54°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 77-80° Lows: 52-56°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 61-69° Lows: 53-55°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 55-66° Lows: 45-50°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today we will see temperatures just under the average for this time of year. Temperatures this morning will begin in the mid-40sunder clear skies. By the afternoon we will warm to the upper 60s. Throughout today we will increase in cloudy cover and will be under mostly cloudy skies as our chances for rain showers increase. By the evening temperatures will fall to the upper 50s as we will be under mostly cloudy skies and see a few passing that will because heavier towards the overnight hours. The rain showers will linger into Monday morning.
Monday will start the new work week with temperatures in the low 40s under cloudy skies. Skies will gradually clear towards the afternoon. As the skies clear they will allow for the sun to warm us to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. The evening will be mild under partly cloudy skies as temperatures begin to fall to the low 50s overnight and into Tuesday morning. Moving through the rest of the week we will see more clouds in the skies.
The average temperature for early April is 71 degrees for a high and a low of 48 degrees.