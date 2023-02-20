Forecast Updated on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 4:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is not out of the question, but the chances are minimal at the moment. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows: 40-46. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few scattered showers possible across northern Delmarva in the afternoon. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers not out of the question, but the chances are minimal at the moment. Highs: 58-65. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms in the afternoon. Highs: 75-81. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
This may be the craziest forecast I have ever written in my life just from the extreme swings in temperatures we will be doing along this stationary boundary that will be part overhead for much of this week. So, let’s start with the easy day which is today. We should see a mix of sun and clouds from time to time throughout the day. With a westerly breeze, temperatures should climb up into the 50s and low 60s and keep this very warm February on track.
A weak boundary will develop to our west overnight tonight and lead to the chance of a few showers across the Peninsula. These showers will not amount to much, but enough that the grass, trees, and flowers that have already started to sprout should get a quick drink of water. Another chance of a few showers could arrive across northern Delmarva on Tuesday afternoon and evening as another weak boundary passes to our north.
We get a break on Wednesday, even though we will see a warm front sneak across Delmarva and could produce a couple showers in places. At this moment, I am keeping Wednesday on the dry side. Once the warm front comes across, the blowtorch will open up in the atmosphere and spike our temperatures for Thursday. Starting in the 60s and low 70s on Thursday morning, we could see a run for the all-time record high temperatures by Thursday afternoon before the cold front arrives. It could lead to a few showers / storms late Thursday evening, but nothing is concrete as of this moment.
The weekend forecast right now looks very interesting with a little system developing on the backside of a cold shot of air into the region on Saturday. This is a forecast that will be needing some fine tuning the next few days, but let’s just say….there is a chance.