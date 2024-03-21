Forecast updated on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A freeze is likely across the area tonight as a dry and cold Canadian air mass settles over the area. Winds will diminish and become calm by daybreak under a strong high pressure center. A Heavy rain event is likely on Saturday as a low pressure system moves up from the south and Gale Warnings are likely on all area waters, with well over an inch of rain expected. Winds on the coast could gust to over 45 mph Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 29-30°. Wind: NE 1-6 mph.
Friday: Increasing high clouds. Cool. High 52°. Beaches 48°. Wind: SE 6-14 mph.
Friday Night: Cloudy with rain developing after 2 AM. Becoming breezy. Low 44-46°. Wind: SE 12-24 mph with gusts to over 30 by daybreak. Beaches stay near 48°.
Saturday: Rain likely with strong and gusty winds. Rainfall of 1.5 to 2 inches is likely. High 58-61°. Beaches 51°. Wind: SE 12-26 mph becoming NW 15-30 mph by evening. Wind gusts to over 30 mph are likely Saturday.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and we will see a freeze with light winds. Look for lows near 29-31° by daybreak.
Friday will be cool with a freeze early then increasing clouds. Look for afternoon highest temperatures near 52-53 degrees as winds turn to the southeast. Clouds will lower in the evening with a steady rain beginning around 2 AM. Rain will continue through the night. With increasing winds.
Saturday will bring a steady rain with rain becoming heavy at times as a low pressure system passes by the area. Total rainfall will exceed 1.5 inches with some spots seeing nearly 2 or more inches. Winds will be gusty from the SE then turn to the NW Saturday night as rain ends and skies clear. It will turn windy and colder Saturday night with lows near 35 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
In the long range: Clouds will clear slowly late Saturday night with lows near 35° by Sunday morning. Sunday looks partly cloudy and quite windy, with afternoon temps. near 51 degrees. Monday will be cool with some clouds and sunshine and afternoon high temps. will be near 53 degrees. Tuesday looks much the same with sunshine and light winds and we should warm to the mid 50's by next Wednesday as showers arrive.
The average low for today is 37° and the high is 57°.