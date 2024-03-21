Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds Saturday morning becoming north by Saturday evening 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&