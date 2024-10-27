Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, and north central Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&