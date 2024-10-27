Forecast updated on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 8:10 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today:Mainly clear, and noticeably cooler. Some high clouds, but mainly sunny. High 59-61°. Wind: N/NE 3-9 mph.
Tonight: Freeze Warning. Clear and cold. Frost late. Low 34-36°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Monday: Sunny and cool. High 64-65. Light NE wind.
Forecast Discussion:
Today will be much cooler with some high cirrus clouds and afternoon temps. Only near 61º. This is about 6 degrees below the average high temperature for later October, and the dry air will cool off quickly once the sun sets with temps. falling back to near 34 degrees by sunrise Monday. A Freeze Warning Is posted for most of Delmarva tonight. Frost is likely early Monday in open areas away from the water.
Monday will be sunny and a little milder with light winds. Look for PM temps. near 65°. It will be clear and chilly again Monday night, but frost is not expected in most spots.
Tuesday will be milder with temps. near 71 degrees with just a few high clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be light.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Friday, with Wednesday with afternoon temps. becoming warmer than average. High temps. will warm to the low 70's Tuesday and mid 70's Wednesday. We will see sunshine with highs in the upper 70's Thursday. upper 70's Wednesday. We may reach the upper 70's Thursday but no needed rain will fall.
A cool front will pass Friday with some clouds, but little or no rain. High temps. will reach the mid 70's, but cool to the mid 60's by Saturday.
The average high for mid-October is 66 degrees with an average low of 44 degrees.