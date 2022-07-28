Forecast updated on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Partly cloudy to clear. Warm and muggy. Low 75°. Wind: SW 0-6 mph.
Friday:Mostly sunny, and hot. Still muggy, PM Thunderstorms likely as a cold front passes in the evening. High: 90-92°. Beaches AROUND 77-80° with a weak sea breeze. Wind: SW/S 6-14 mph.
Friday Night: Evening thunderstorms about. Some may be quite heavy with a brief strong wind gust. Low 71°. Wind: Variable 1-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and not as hot. Less humid PM. High: 86-87°. Beaches will be cooler with temps. near 78° PM. Wind: N/NE 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows near 75 degrees. Winds will be light and temps. near the Bay will be closer to 80 degrees by sunrise!
Friday looks to be hot and muggy with temps. around 90-92°, but thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front and they may be heavy as they cross Delmarva in the late afternoon/evening. Winds will be S at 6-13 mph. There will be a seabreeze near the coast and the beaches will be a little cooler with temps. in the upper 70's after 3 PM.
Cooler, and slightly less humid air will arrive on Saturday, with afternoon high temps. near 86 degrees. Winds will be light from the NW, and the beaches will reach the low 80's before a sea breeze drops coastal temps. to the mid 70's.
In the long range, Sunday will be rather pleasant with some storms about by late on the day. Look for temps. around 87 in the afternoon. More humid weather, with scattered thunderstorms will return Monday, and it will be hot and muggy again by Tuesday and Wednesday, with PM temps. around 90°.
Late next week looks quite hot with very muggy conditions. Temps. may reach the mid 90's by Friday with heat index values over 107.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.