Forecast Updated on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-89. Winds: S-SW 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm as you wake up in the morning. Lows: 67-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with chances for showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Lingering shower / storm possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 82-89. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
The great weather pattern that we have enjoyed for the last several days will finally give way to a more active weather pattern with showers and storms possible over the course of the weekend. Before we get there, we got one more nice day to end the work week with temperatures climbing up into the 80s and a few of us to near 90 degrees with a good amount of sunshine. The humidity will be climbing all day long as the wind has started to turn more out of the south and southwest. It will feel more and more uncomfortable throughout the day and you will certainly notice the difference by the time we wake up on Saturday morning.
Things will start to turn a bit more active for the weekend as a cold front will slowly be approaching from the west and could start to trigger off a few showers or storms on Saturday. At the moment, it looks like there will be two chances for rain…one comes in for the morning hours with another by the late afternoon and evening hours. This chance will start to grow on Sunday with the front arriving into the region. The front lingers and will keep the chance of showers and storms into the forecast on Monday.
The front will linger because of Hurricane Ernesto passing by off to our east in the Atlantic as it makes landfall in Bermuda on Saturday morning and then moving quickly north into the Canadian maritime by Monday morning. The only real effects we will feel on Delmarva will be at the beach towns with monster waves on Saturday and Sunday and a very high rip current threat over the weekend. Along with the waves and swells, the water may be pushed up a bit on all three bodies of water and could lead to some coastal flooding threats over the course of the weekend as well.
Once this front clears, another massive ridge of high pressure will take control of the forecast with dry weather and temperatures very comfortable again for much of next week.