Forecast updated on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 3:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins
Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Lows: 19-21° Winds: NW 6-13 mph
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 30-33° Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 23-29° Winds: S 5-9 mph
Sunday: Partly sunny and increasing in clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: 49-52° Lows: 27-32° Winds: SW 13-18 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 33-39° Lows: 30-35°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 24-28° Lows: 18-23°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 34-37° Lows: 15-22°
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: 42-46° Lows: 28-30°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! We saw winter weather this morning and sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures have been sticking around the freezing mark all day and we are only going to get colder tonight. We will see high-pressure help to funnel in the cold in the region. Temperatures tonight will be falling to the teens in some areas across Delmarva.
Saturday will be another bitterly cold day on Delmarva with high temperatures forecasted to stick around freezing all day. We can expect sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures making it to the low to mid-30s. By the evening we will be under mostly clear skies as the temperatures fall to the upper 20s.
Sunday will be a sunny, dry, and mild day to start, but as the afternoon comes to a close we will see our next cold front make it into the forecast. The temperature on Sunday will rise from the upper 20s to the low 50s by the afternoon. The approaching cold front will bring rain across Delmarva. Cold air will be returning behind the front as we move into a new work week. Temperatures Sunday night will be in the low 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies as the cold front progresses out to sea.
Monday will be another cold day. High temperatures will be around the low to mid-30s for the majority of the day. We will see sunny skies throughout the day as high pressure returns to the region. We will have a frigid Monday evening as temperatures begin to fall to the upper teens into Tuesday.
The rest of the workweek will be dry with temperatures below average for this time of year.
The average temperature for early January is 46 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.