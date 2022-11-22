Forecast updated on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear, and cold. Frost likely. Low 30-32°. Wind: Variable 0-4 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, and milder PM. High 58-60°. Winds: N/NW 4-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, and cold. Low 32°. Wind: N 0-6 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny, and mild. High 59°. Beaches 55°.Winds: E 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A ridge of high pressure extends from east of Delmarva to the Deep South tonight, and a dry air mass remains over the area. Look for clear skies, with lows near 30-33° by sunrise. There will be widespread frost in open areas again by sunrise. The winds will remain from the SW at 0-5 mph tonight and it will be warmer near the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay.
Wednesday looks a little milder with a weak front passing and turning the winds to the North at 7-11 mph in the afternoon. Temps. will reach the upper 50's with mostly sunny skies. Look for a light wind and clear skies Wednesday night, with lows near freezing by sunrise Thursday.
Thanksgiving Day looks partly to mainly sunny and mild. Temps. will reach the upper 50's in the afternoon, with a light East wind at around 3-6 mph in the afternoon.
In the long range, Friday will become cloudy with showers about later in the day and into the evening. Look for temps. Friday afternoon to reach 60°. Clouds will linger Saturday, and rain is likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Sunday looks mild, with showers lingering into the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. Look for afternoon temps. near 59° Saturday, and perhaps a little over 60° Sunday. Skies will clear Monday, but it will not cool off much with temps. in the upper 50's.
The average high for today is 57° with an average low of 36°.