Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Hazy conditions as the smoke from the wildfire in Canada returns. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-68. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Hazy conditions as the smoke from the wildfire in Canada returns. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower or storm? Highs: 85-91. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The front is clearing the area this morning and the humidity will drop as we work throughout the day. This is the good news that conditions will be comfortable for the first time in a few days and will be a nice break from the humidity. The problem comes with the wind being from the northwest today. This will pull smoke in from the wildfires in Canada again. This will make our sky look hazy later today and our air quality will go downhill throughout the day. Be aware of that as we have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for today across much of the area. Temperatures today will be in the mid 80s.
The great weather continues into Thursday with regards to temperatures and humidity levels. Highs only reach the mid to upper 80s with low humidity levels and will be amazing. The smoke will still be around, so expect air quality to be poor again on Thursday…continuing to make it hard to enjoy the great outdoors. Friday will bring a wind shift and some clearer air across Delmarva. With the wind shift will come more humidity with warmer temperatures reaching the 80s to near 90 degrees.
The weekend forecast looks to be a good one for the most part. Expect to see a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, but a trigger will come in from the west and provide us the chance of some showers and thunderstorms across both weekend days. Temperatures will be up into the 80s and 90s both days ahead of that chance of showers and storms.
An early look at the extended holiday weekend forecast brings another round of showers and storms possible on Monday before we dry things out on the 4th of July. It will feel like summer with highs sticking in the 80s to near 90 degrees both days. Dry weather settles for next week as the Bermuda high looks to establish for the first time this year.