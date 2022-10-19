Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 19, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and unusually chilly for mid October. Patchy frost in colder inland areas. Low 32-35°. Wind: W 4-8 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 45-48° right on the water.
Thursday: Sunny and still quite cool. Very breezy PM. High 62°. Wind: SW 9-18 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 41°. Wind: Sw 4-10 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 48° right on the water.
Friday: Sunny and cool. High 65-67°. Wind: SW 4-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion
Tonight will be clear and cold with frost possible away from the water. Look for lows near 32-35 inland but closer to 39-41 near the Chesapeake Bay. Winds will be light from the West at 2-8 mph. The average first frost on Delmarva is Oct. 23 in Georgetown and October 25 in Salisbury.
Thursday will be sunny, and it will stay cool with afternoon temperatures near 62°. There may be some high clouds at times but it will be dry and pleasant. Winds will become rather gusty in the afternoon with a SW wind at 12-19 mph.
Friday will be milder with sunshine as a light south wind returns and a weak high pressure system settles over the area. Look for afternoon temperatures near 65-67° with a light south wind at 5-9 mph. There may be some high clouds at times but it will be dry and pleasant.
In the long range, milder weather with sunshine will return Saturday, with temps. near 70° Saturday afternoon. Clouds will increase Sunday with some light showers as a weak low pressure center develops offshore. Rainfall will likely be under 0.25 inches. Skies will clear some Monday, with light winds and afternoon temps. around 69°. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny with a low near 54 and afternoon temps. near 72-73°.
The average high for today is 68° with an average low of 46°.