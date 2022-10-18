Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and unusually chilly for mid October. Patchy frost in colder inland areas. Low 35-37°. Wind: NW 2-8 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 45° right on the water.
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Breezy PM. High 56-57°. Wind: SW 12-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and unusually chilly for mid October. Patchy frost in colder inland areas. Low 35-38°. Wind: W 4-8 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 45-48° right on the water.
Thursday: Sunny and still quite cool. Very breezy PM. High 60°. Wind: SW 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion
Tonight will be clear and cold with frost possible well away from the water. Look for lows near 35-37 inland but closer to 42 near the Chesapeake Bay. Winds will be light from the NW at 2-8 mph. The average first frost on Delmarva is Oct. 23 in Georgetown and October 25 in Salisbury. If we see frost, it will be about a week early.
Wednesday will stay chilly with mostly clear skies. We may see some clouds in the afternoon due to the unstable cold air aloft. Look for temps to reach 56 degrees with a NW wind. Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the mid 30's, and some frost possible. Frost is more likely well away from the water. Temperatures will stay near 40-44° right by the Chesapeake Bay.
Thursday will be sunny, and it will stay cool with afternoon temperatures near 59-60°. There may be some high clouds at times but it will be dry and pleasant. Winds will become rather gusty in the afternoon with a SW wind at 12-18 mph.
In the long range, milder weather with sunshine will return Friday, with temps. near 65°, climbing to near 70° Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday with some light showers as a weak low pressure center develops offshore. Rainfall will likely be under 0.25 inches. Skies will clear some Monday, with light winds and afternoon temps. around 69°. Tuesday looks mostly sunny with a low near 54 and afternoon temps. near 72°.
The average high for today is 69° with an average low of 47°.