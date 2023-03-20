Forecast updated on Monday, March 20 2023, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold air mass covers the region this evening and we will see widespread frost again tonight. An Arctic high will move east of the area later tomorrow and milder air will begin to return. A milder weather pattern will linger for much of the week but some clouds and spotty showers are possible from Wednesday into Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Widespread frost. Low 27°. Winds: S 0-4 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and not as cool. High 60°. Wind: S 1-7 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and not as cold. Light winds. Low 35-37°. Winds: S 1-7 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and milder. Spotty showers about PM. High 62°. Wind: S 7-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and cold with mainly calm winds as an Arctic high pressure moves across the region. We will see another freeze and widespread frost by daybreak.
Tuesday will bring milder temperatures and light south winds with most spots near 60 degrees by 3 pm. The Arctic high will move east of us by evening and it will not be as cold Tuesday night with most spots in the mid 30's, but some patchy frost is still possible.
Wednesday will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase and we may see some spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Any rainfall will be quite light, but there will be a south breeze in the afternoon with temps. In the low 60's. Clouds will linger Wednesday night with lows in the upper 40's.
In the longer range: Thursday will be breezy and warmer with temps. Around 70° in the afternoon. There will be some spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies. Friday looks much the same with rain more likely Saturday as a cold front passes. Look for lows near 48 Thursday but in the 50's Friday and Saturday with afternoon temps. From 69-72°.reaching the mid 40's behind a cold front. Sunday looks sunny, and it will be cooler with highest temps in the low 60's. Monday looks partly cloudy with temps. In the mid 60's.
The average low for mid-March is 36°, with a high temp. of 56°.