DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 42°F.
High pressure is now firmly in control over the Mid-Atlantic and will stick around for much of the upcoming week.
This will mean mainly sunny skies for the next several days along with a warming trend.
Overnights will be clear and cool. While Monday started off frosty on Delmarva, while the rest of this week's overnights will see similar cooling conditions, it's not likely to get quite as cold as Monday morning, so frost won't be an issue, although you might have to contend with dew on the windshields if you head out early in the morning.
Winds this week will also generally be light, that will help the sun warm us into the low 60s Monday, to the low 70s Tuesday, and then near 80°F for the rest of the week.
Our next chance of rain will come from a low pressure system that will develop off the Gulf Coast and make its way up the East Coast on Saturday. Its motion will be slow, which makes its forecast difficult, so watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for April 17-April 23.