Forecast updated on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds after Midnight. Low 41°. Winds: S 4-7 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler, with showers developing. Rain will be light with most spots seeing under 0.2 inches. High 43°. Winds: N 6-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Evening showers then clearing and colder late. Low 31-32°. Winds: N 5-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and quite chilly. High 40-42°. Winds: NW/N 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a cool evening with temps. falling slowly to the low 40's by daybreak. Clouds will increase behind a cold front that will pass just after sunrise, and winds will turn to the north with cooler air arriving. Look for some light showers Tuesday and temps. will not go much above 43 degrees during the afternoon. Rain amounts will be under .2 inches in most places during the day and early evening. Skies will clear slowly late Tuesday night.
Wednesday looks sunny but it will be quite chilly, with temps. of 38-40° in the afternoon. Winds will be from the NW to north at 7-13 mph. We will drop into the mid 20's Wednesday night with mostly clear skies as a cold air mass settles over the region.
In the longer range: Clouds will lower Thursday with temps. in the mid 40's. Colder Arctic air will arrive Friday with temps. Only near 40 degrees but it will turn breezy and sharply colder Friday night with temps. in the mid-teens by Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay below freezing Saturday with afternoon temps. around 28 degrees.
Sunday will start cold with lows near 18° but it will be milder by afternoon with the highest temps. reaching the mid 40's. There may be some spotty showers about Monday, but it will be milder, with temps. around 49° by mid-afternoon.
The average low for mid-January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°. Through today this has been the second warmest January on record in Salisbury. It is also the second warmest in Wilmington. It is the 3rd warmest, so far, in Baltimore.