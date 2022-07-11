Forecast updated on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 4:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and more humid. Low 67°. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Widely scattered late day storms about. High: 90°. Beaches near 78 south to 87° in Delaware. Wind: SW 9-17 mph. Rain chance 30%.
Tuesday Night: Widely scattered showers about. Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. Low 73°. Wind: W 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. A few widely scattered PM thundershowers. High: 89°. Beaches near 76-79°. Wind: NW 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a clear but more humid night on the way with lows near 67 degrees. A weak high pressure system over the area will move east and a south wind will return by sunrise. Tuesday looks hotter, with rising humidity and a SW wind. Look or afternoon highest temperatures to reach around 90° in most spots, but the beaches will see a weak sea breeze and stay near 78-80°. The wind angle may be enough off the land to keep the Delaware beaches from seeing any ocean air, and they may reach 90 as well for a while in the afternoon.
A weak cool front will approach Tuesday evening and we will see some widely scattered thunderstorms about. The rain chances at any one spot are around 30%.
Wednesday will be warm and muggy with spotty showers as winds turn to the west then NW behind the weak cool front. Afternoon temps. will stay near 89-90 degrees and winds will be light. We will see partly sunny to mostly sunny skies Wednesday with a sea breeze dropping the beaches to the mid 70's by early afternoon. Winds will be quite light Wednesday and Wednesday night.
In the long range, Thursday looks warm and muggy with only isolated showers, and afternoon temps. around 87°. Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80's and only spotty showers. The beaches will see a decent sea breeze in the afternoon and drop to the mid 70's. Hotter weather will return for Saturday and Sunday with temps. around 89 degrees and high humidity.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.