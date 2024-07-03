Forecast updated on Wednesday, 3 July 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm and humid air mass will return to the area tomorrow and the heat will rebuild. Hot and muggy weather will linger into the weekend but there will be some pop-up afternoon storms around Friday and Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Low 67°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hotter. More humid. High 91°. Wind: S/SW 7-14 mph. Beaches reach 85° then a sea breeze will bring temps. to the upper 70's.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers then mostly clear and muggy. Low 73°. Wind: S 4-8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. A few late day storms around. High 92°. Wind: S/SW 2-9 mph. Beaches reach 86° then a sea breeze will bring temps. to the upper 70's.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies with warmer temperatures tonight as moisture increases. Low temps will be in the mid/upper 60's by daybreak. Winds will be from the south at under 10 mph.
Thursday will be sunny, and much hotter with muggy air returning. The afternoon temps. will reach 90-92 degrees, but little to no rain is expected. An afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches back to 78 degrees by 2 PM.
Friday will be sunny, and hotter with a few late day thunderstorms around. Most will stay dry. The afternoon temps. will reach 91-92 degrees, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches back to 77-79 degrees by 2 PM.
In the long-range: Saturday through Sunday will be hot and humid with afternoon and evening storms becoming more numerous Saturday. Sunday looks mainly dry but still quite warm. Look for afternoon temps. in the low 90's and lows in the low to mid 70's. Monday and Tuesday look much the same with high temps. near 89-90°.
The average low for early July is 68° and the high is 87°.