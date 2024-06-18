Forecast updated on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Warm weather will continue tomorrow, and it will get warmer Thursday, as a high pressure system in the upper atmosphere builds over the region. It will be quite hot across areas to our west and north, but the real heat will not reach us until Friday. Look for sunshine through Sunday, but the heat will likely break Monday with some thunderstorms.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and more humid. Low 66-67°. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Juneteenth: Sunny and quite warm. Turning muggy. High 87-88°. Wind: S 1-8 mph. Beaches around 77° PM.
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Low 67°. Wind: S 2-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. Turning muggy. High 89-90°. Wind: S 1-5 mph. Beaches reach 85° then fall to around 76° PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight as an upper-level high-pressure system builds over the region. It will be more humid with lows near 65-66 degrees.
Wednesday looks sunny and warm with temperatures in the mid/upper 80's. The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 84 to 76° in the afternoon. Winds inland will be south at around 5-8 mph. A large high pressure system aloft will bring very hot weather from New England to Ohio Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday looks sunny and warmer, with temperatures in the upper 80's although a few spots near the Bay may pass 90 degrees in the mid-afternoon hours. The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 84 to 76° in the afternoon. Winds inland will be south at around 3-6 mph. Much hotter weather will continue across New England and much of the northeast U.S.
In the long-range: Hotter weather will build into our area Friday with temps. near 93 degrees. It will get hotter still from Saturday through Sunday with highs from 95-96°. The heat will start to break with some thunderstorms on Monday after a high temp. near 94° Heat index values will likely pass 100 from Friday through Monday.
The average low for mid June is 63° and the high is 84°.