Forecast updated on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see a pleasant night but hotter and more humid weather will arrive by mid-week. Thunderstorms may return Thursday night with spotty storms Friday and Saturday as well as temps. edge back to around 90 degrees in the afternoon.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, and humid. Low 70-72° Wind: S 1-5 mph.
Wednesday: Hot and sunny, High 91-92° inland and 89° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 81°. Wind: W 2-8 mph. Winds on the coast W/E 5-10 mph PM.
Wednesday Night: Fair, and more humid. Low 73-74° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Hot and sunny, High 92° inland and 82° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 80°. Evening storms possible. Rain chance 30% late. Wind: S 9-16 mph. Winds on the coast S/SE 14-18 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A dry night is on the way with light winds and it will turn a little more humid,with lows near 69° by daybreak.
Wednesday will be hotter and a bit more humid as a light west wind continues off of a high pressure in West Virginia. Look for afternoon temps. near 92°. Winds will be west at under 10 mph but a weak sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 82 degrees in the afternoon. A very isolated shower may develop in the afternoon heat but the rain chances at any one spot is under 5%.
Thursday will be hot and much more humid as a south wind develops. Look for afternoon temps. near 91-92°. The heat index will be near 100 in most areas, except the beaches. Winds will be south at 10-17 mph PM, but a sea breeze will turn the winds to the southeast on the coast with temps. falling to around 80-82 degrees in the afternoon. Some scattered thunderstorms may reach the area in the evening.
In the long range: There will be scattered thundershowers Friday with temps. back to around 89-90°. The weekend looks hot and humid with PM storms and temps. will reach 90-91°. Some storms may be heavy from Friday through Sunday.
The average low for mid July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°.