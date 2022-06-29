Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Low 65-66°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. Turning more humid later in the day. High 88-89° inland with temps. around 77° PM near the beaches. Wind: S 4-12 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and not as cool. Low 69°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with higher humidity. High 90-91° inland with temps. around 77° PM near the beaches. Wind: S 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks warmer with fair skies and lows in the mid 60's. A more summer like weather pattern will develop tomorrow and bring hotter weather as we head into the weekend.
A light SW wind will return Thursday with warmer temperatures and more humidity later in the day. We will see sunshine and just some scattered clouds Thursday with temps. near 88-89 degrees in the afternoon. The beaches will reach 80 degrees then a refreshing sea breeze will cool the coastal areas to around 76 degrees in the afternoon hours.
Friday looks hotter and quite humid with afternoon temps. around 90 degrees inland. The beaches will see a decent sea breeze and drop to the mid/upper 70's. Inland winds will be around 8-17 mph.
In the long-range, the heat will continue Saturday with high temps. near 90 and scattered PM storms about. Sunday will be partly sunny with more widespread thundershowers developing. Look for temps. to reach the mid 80's Sunday with a few lingering showers into Monday. Look for temps. in the mid to upper 80's on Independence Day. Thunderstorms may be more likely again by Tuesday/Wednesday with afternoon high temps. reaching the upper 80's.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.