DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Scattered showers. Windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds from the northeast at 10-20 mph, gusty at times. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers early, then cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70°F
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild, with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 46°F.
Sunday is shaping up to be a pretty gloomy day, with scattered on-and-off showers and a gusty breeze thanks to a coastal low moving up the coast. Small craft advisories are up for the waters around Delmarva.
The coastal low will take its time departing, so on Monday, we're expecting mostly cloudy skies with lingering windswept showers. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at times.
Then milder temperatures return by Tuesday, with the rest of the week seeing mild high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, along with partly sunny skies.
A weak cold front will transit the region Wednesday into Thursday, but at this time it does not look like it will come with any rain.
In the Tropical Atlantic, a disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance of development as it approaches Bermuda early next week.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.