Forecast updated on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We have a more summer-like weekend on the way, and it will be humid. Another summer cool front will arrive with heavy thunderstorms later Monday evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Passing showers and a few downpours possible. Low 69° Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and quite humid. Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are possible. High 85° inland and 76° on the beaches. Wind: SW 6-14 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with some evening showers lingering. Low 69-70° Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer and quite humid. Isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High 88° inland and 79° on the beaches. Wind: SW 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight, with a south wind as a low pressure system drifts closer to the area and weakens. Passing showers or an evening thundershowers are likely before Midnight. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 69 degrees. The winds will be much lighter tonight. It will feel like late June with muggy air as dew points have climbed back to around 70°.
Saturday will be warm and humid with a south breeze, and still a decent risk of a passing shower or heavier thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon.. It will feel like June with muggy air, but a sea breeze will keep the coastal areas in the mid 70's. Inland the temperatures will reach the mid 80's. Winds will gust to near 14 mph on the coast, with winds inland at 7-12 mph. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with the rain chance around 50% at any one spot due to the unstable air aloft around a weakening upper level low.
Sunday looks mostly sunny and warmer. We will see only isolated late afternoon showers with most spots in the upper 80's. The beaches will see a weak sea breeze and drop into the mid/upper 70's by early afternoon. Winds will be from the SW at under 12 mph most of the time.
In the long range: A few thundershowers are possible Monday and it will be warm and humid, with temps. near 88°. An approaching cool front will bring numerous showers and storms to the area Monday night. The front will bring more thunderstorms Tuesday with temps. in the lower 80's but it will cool Wednesday to the low 80's with perhaps a little lower humidity.