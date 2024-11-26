DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Frost is possible by sunrise. Light winds. Lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Light winds. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Periods of rain. Windy. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers in the morning, then clearing and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Sunny and chilly. Windy. Highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
Delmarva received a few hundredths of an inch of rain as a cold front passed Tuesday morning, and in its wake high pressure is building in.
This will mean mainly clear skies Tuesday night, which with light winds will mean good conditions for chilly overnight temperatures. With just that little bit of fresh moisture from this morning's showers, I'm thinking frost could be likely by sunrise on Wednesday morning, especially with temperatures falling to around freezing.
High pressure dominates Wednesday, which will be a great day for holiday travel, or just enjoying the outdoors, with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and seasonable afternoon highs in the mid 50s. You'll notice clouds increasing in the afternoon ahead of our next weather-maker, which will usher in some big changes.
A low pressure system will approach Delmarva early Thanksgiving Day, and with it will come periods of rain and gusty winds. While exact rainfall amounts are still uncertain, confidence is high that this will be a substantial rain event, with at least ½" of rain expected.
There are two bits of good news with this forecast: first, most folks will have already traveled to their destinations, so travel effects should be limited to folks traveling on Thanksgiving Day. Second, this will be another round of welcome rainfall that will contribute to resolving our drought situation.
In the wake of wet weather on Thanksgiving, an upper trough will dig into the eastern United States, and as we close out the month of November and welcome in December, we're looking at our first extended period of unseasonably cold temperatures we've seen in a long time. Prepare for afternoon highs only in the 40s, and overnight lows in the 20s. The cold will come with gusty winds, which will cause some difficult driving on the bridges on and off Delmarva, and drive wind chills down to about freezing.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation below normal between December 3 and December 9.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.