DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Winds from the north could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Periods of rain possible. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
We're looking at a rather gray day on Delmarva this Sunday.
Today a weak disturbance will approach from the west. This disturbance won't be much of a weather-maker for Delmarva, though. We'll expect to see mainly cloudy skies with a low chance of a few light showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the low 50s.
Then another ridge of high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva for the start of the next work week. This ridge will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, but a gusty northerly breeze on Monday that will suppress our temperatures to well below normal, only in the mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday.
By mid-week, confidence is increasing that we'll see a storm that could bring periods of rain and wind, likely around Thursday. Showers will likely start late on Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Temperatures Thursday morning could be cold enough for some snowflakes or ice pellets around the time of the morning commute, but temperatures will warm up quickly to well above freezing, so at this time this is looking like a rain event.
The storm will pull away from the East Coast on Friday, when we'll expect some lingering showers before skies clear Friday evening.
Next weekend looks mostly sunny, but chilly.