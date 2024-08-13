Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-86. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-86. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-89. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The quiet weather pattern that settled onto Delmarva over the course of the weekend will stick around for much of the work week where we get to enjoy low humidity levels and lots of sunshine. It is another morning where many of us saw temperatures fall into the 60s overnight with some of our colder communities in the 50s at the moment with a mainly clear sky. A lot of sunshine today will bring our temperatures up into the low to mid 80s across inland parts of the Peninsula. We may see our beach towns, especially across the northernmost Delaware beaches, hold in the 70s to near 80 degrees on a fantastic beach day. Just like we saw on Monday, a few extra clouds will be around from time to time, but will not deter us from getting Outdoors Delmarva today.
We will rinse and repeat that forecast for Wednesday with temperatures expected to be in the 80s inland with lots of sunshine. A little boundary will be passing through the region on Wednesday afternoon that will overspread a few extra clouds and could even spark up a stray shower. Most of us should remain dry and we keep things on the quiet side through Friday with highs holding in the 80s inland and morning temperatures in the 60s for the most part.
Things will start to turn a bit more active for the weekend as a cold front will slowly be approaching from the west and could start to trigger off a stray shower or storm on Saturday. This chance will start to grow on Sunday with the front arriving and passing through on Monday. We should dry things out for the middle of next week as high pressure looks to take control of the forecast again.