Forecast Updated on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 45-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 52-62. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 73-81. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Highs: 65-71. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
One more chilly morning this week as we wake up this morning in the 30s and 40s across the region. Once the sun comes out…it will help to quickly begin to warm us back up into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon for high temperatures. If you are heading for football games across Delmarva this evening, bring the extra layers as the chill to the air will still be there this evening as temperatures quickly drop into the 50s. A westerly breeze will kick up overnight keeping temperatures overnight and into Saturday morning in the 40s and 50s.
The weekend at the moment looks fantastic with highs in the mid and upper 70s and lots of sunshine. A weak front with limited moisture will bring extra clouds and maybe a couple stray showers as we start things off on Monday next week. Some question marks about things heading into next week with regards to rain chances, but it does look like even cooler air comes in by later into next week with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s possible.