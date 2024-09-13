Forecast Updated on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-83. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with some fog possible in the morning. Lows: 58-70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-83. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-83. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 70-80. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
We wake up to some fog settling into the area over the course of the night time hours and it is thick in places as you are traveling. Our temperatures range this morning from the 50s inland to near 70 degrees at the beach. The fog deck and low clouds should break as the sun comes up this morning and will lead to another great afternoon. Thanks to the wind off the Atlantic continuing…temperatures will be a touch cooler compared to yesterday in most places. With lots of sunshine, we expect temperatures to climb up into the 70s and 80s today for most with our beach towns in the low to mid 70s this afternoon on the east wind.
The weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and temperatures up into the 80s for highs and an amazing week of weather for Bike Week will conclude with more fantastic weather. Heading into next week, things will remain cool with the wind off the Atlantic with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for highs. Watching an area of low pressure that will try to develop down toward the Carolina’s which may play a factor in our forecast and bring rain into the region by the middle and later portions of next week.