DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. Becoming breezy. Winds from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday night: Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. Breezy. Winds from the south at 15-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. Mild. with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers early, then clearing by afternoon. Continued breezy and mild. Winds from the west at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Sunny and cool. Highs around 50°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with showers developing late. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: A few showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
After a week that was mostly dry and unseasonably warm, we've got some changes in store over the next 24 to 48 hours as we monitor the approach of both the remnants of Hurricane "Nicole" and a potent cold front.
First, the remnants of "Nicole" approach Friday. With these remnants will come scattered showers by midday Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible by Friday afternoon and evening. It won't be constant rain, but some downpours could be gusty. It will also turn windy by Friday afternoon with a wind from the south that could gust 30 to 40 mph or more at times.
Scattered showers and thunder continues Friday night. There is a low-end, but non-zero threat that a few storms could briefly become severe. The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts, but with the storm bases so low, there is a low threat of a brief spin-up tornado Friday afternoon or evening.
Some showers will linger into Saturday morning before clearing Saturday afternoon...it'll contine to stay mild with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Then a potent cold front sweeps across the region late Saturday into Sunday. This front won't bring much in the way of rain, but it will bring much cooler temperatures for Sunday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s.
Then we'll expect unseasonably cool temperatures next week with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The next chance of rain will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. Freezing temperatures will be possible Monday and Tuesday mornings.
In the tropics, remnants of "Nicole" are the only area of interest.
There are no other areas of expected development over the next five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.