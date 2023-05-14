DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Showers likely. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 53°F.
Happy Mother's Day!
After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we're drying out with much nicer conditions for Sunday.
As high pressure builds in from the north, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies - in fact, most of the clouds today should be high clouds that do little more than filter out the sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low 70s, but thanks to a northeasterly breeze, it will be a bit cooler at the beaches.
A weak disturbance will transit Delmarva Sunday night, but will only bring some clouds overnight into early Monday morning.
High pressure otherwise remains in control for Monday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It won't be as breezy, either.
A cold front will approach on Tuesday, bringing with it our next chance of showers. For now, the timing seems to be Tuesday afternoon and evening.
High pressure builds back in Wednesday through Friday, with lots of sun and seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Unfortunately, our pattern of wet Saturday seems to continue as longer-range guidance is suggesting another cold front could bring a round of rain and thunder this coming Saturday. Confidence at this time, however, is very low with regards to timing and intensity of rain or storms.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for May 21-May 27.