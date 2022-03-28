Forecast updated on Friday, March 28 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and cold. Hard freeze likely. Low 23-25°. Wind: NW 11-21 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Not as windy PM. High 57°. Beaches 57°. Wind: NW 8-17 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cold. Frost likely. Low 31°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 57°. Beaches 50°. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A cold and windy Canadian air mass covers the entire northeast U.S. this evening, with gusty winds and snow showers across all of Delmarva, extending north to New York. It will clear slowly tonight with a cold west wind and temperatures near 22-25° by sunrise Tuesday.
Cover up any tender plants or they will suffer from the freeze. Tuesday looks sunny and it will not be quite as cold with winds diminishing during the day to 10-17 mph. We should see afternoon temps. in the mid 40's across Delmarva. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with light winds and a widespread heavy frost is likely.
Wednesday looks partly sunny but it will turn milder as a southerly breeze develops. Afternoon highest temps. Wednesday should reach the mid 50's but it will stay in the mid to upper 40's on the coast. It will turn more humid and stay quite mild Wednesday night with a south breeze all night as lows only drop to around 50 degrees.
In the long-range, Thursday looks milder and windy with some showers likely by the afternoon and evening. Winds will be strong with gusts to over 35 mph. Showers are likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Look for sunshine Friday and temps. in the mid 60's. Saturday will be cooler with temps. in the upper 50's, and Sunday will bring clouds and some spotty showers. Look for temps. over the weekend mainly in the upper 50's with lows near 40 degrees. Another blast of Arctic air looks unlikely in the next 10 days.
The average high for today is 59 degrees with an average low of 38 degrees.