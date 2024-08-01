Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Not the biggest chance, most folks will be dry. Highs: 88-96. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 72-79. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 88-96. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Chance of a few showers / storms early. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 70-78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Highs: 87-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms possible. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
We did see a few stray thunderstorms develop yesterday afternoon across Delmarva, but the majority of us didn’t see much of anything. I think we have the same recipe in play for this afternoon with the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Again, I think most of us will be dry with sunshine and temperatures soaring into the mid 90s in many areas (except at the beach). Our chances of a shower or storm today for the region is about 20%, which means that there is an 80% chance that you will probably see nothing at all. Speaking of the mid 90s, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is anywhere between 100-108 this afternoon. Heat Advisories are up for the region for those types of heat index values today.
A boundary moving across Delmarva starting on Friday will increase our chances for a few showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening hours. This will bump our chances to more of a 30-40% chance of a few showers and storms across the region. It will be another hot day on Friday with temperatures again into the mid 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits.
The weekend forecast will start with the chance of some scattered showers and storms on Saturday as the front lingers on Delmarva to start the weekend. I think we get through most of the day Saturday on the dry side. The chance of storms start to go up by late in the afternoon and evening hours with the front clearing us by Saturday night. Sunday will be a much better day with temperatures into the 80s and a few low 90s with lots of sunshine. I still won’t rule out a stray shower or storm on Sunday, but the chance should be far less compared to Friday or Saturday.
Early next week, our eyes will turn to the tropics as we watch a storm form in the Atlantic later this week. It is too early to speculate about anything, but a few models do bring some remnant rain and storm chances into the forecast as we get into White Marlin Open week.