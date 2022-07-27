Forecast updated on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 4:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Warm and muggy. Low 74°. Wind: SW 2-6 mph.
Thursday: Heat Advisory. Mostly sunny, muggy and hot. A few spotty late day showers about. High: 91-92°. Heat index will be over 105 in the afternoon. Beaches may be hot as well with no sea breeze. Wind: SW/W 7-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Warm and muggy. Low 75°. Wind: SW 0-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, and hot. Still muggy, PM Thunderstorms likely as a cold front passes in the evening. High: 90-92°. Beaches may be hot as well with no sea breeze. Wind: SW/W 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows near 73 degrees. We will see some passing showers about but rainfall should be light. Winds will be light and temps. near the Bay will be closer to 80 degrees by sunrise!
Thursday looks hotter, with temperatures climbing back to 91-92 degrees. Only a few isolated showers are expected with a west wind at 6-12 mph. It will stay very humid and th eheat index will be around 105-108!
Friday looks to be hot and muggy with temps. around 90-92°, but thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front and they may be heavy as they cross Delmarva in the late afternoon/evening. Winds will be SW/W at 7-14 mph. The west wind will hold the seabreeze near the coast and the beaches will be rather hot as well.
In the long range, It will turn a little cooler and be less humid Saturday as the cool front moves to our south. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid 80's Saturday. Sunday will be rather pleasant with some storms about by late on the day. Look for temps. around 87 in the afternoon. More humid weather, with scattered thunderstorms will return Monday, and it will be hot and muggy again by Tuesday and Wednesday, with PM temps. around 90°.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.