Forecast updated on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, warm, and very humid. Low 77-78°. Wind: S 5-11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. Heat Advisory in effect. High: 96-97°. Beaches may be very hot as well before a weak sea breeze arrives PM. Wind: SW 11-21 mph. Rain chance 40% at any one spot after 3 pm.
Thursday Night: Clear, warm, and very humid. Low 74-76°. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High: 94-96°. Beaches may be hot as well before falling to 81° with a weak sea breeze PM. Wind: S 2-9 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows near 76-78 degrees. Winds will be light from the south. An upper-level high-pressure system will remain across much of the U.S. and this means hot weather from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, including all of Delmarva through the weekend.
Thursday will be even hotter than today, with temps. near 96-97 and a heat index near 106 in the afternoon.
A Heat Advisory has been posted by the NWS for Thursday over the entire region. There will be some scattered late-day storms around as a weak cool front moves into the area. The storms may produce some localised very heavy rains.
Friday will be sunny with just slightly cooler temperatures behind a very weak cold front. We will still see high temps. around 95 degrees. Winds will be light from the south at under 9 mph but a weak sea breeze will cool the beaches back to about 80 later in the afternoon. Only an isolated shower is expected as the weak front in the area dissipates. The high-pressure dome over the area will grow even stronger by Saturday and Sunday.
In the long range, hotter weather will continue into the weekend with highs from 96-99 degrees and very high humidity. The heat index will pass 100 each day. We may see some spotty storms around. A weak front will arrive with some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with high temperatures back to around 89 degrees.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.