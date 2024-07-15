Forecast updated on Monday, 15 July 2024, at 3:24 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clear skies with very hot weather will linger into tomorrow. A Heat Advisory is posted for the entire region and an Air Quality Alert is also posted. A cool front will move into this hot and steamy air mass late Wednesday and bring strong thunderstorms to the area. It will not be as hot Thursday and Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and very warm. Air quality alert in effect. Low 77°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and very hot. Heat index over 108 in the afternoon. Remaining very muggy. High 98°. Wind: S 7-14 mph. Beaches reach 85° at Noon then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 79°.
Tuesday Night: Clear and warm. Low 78°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot and steamy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening and overnight. High 95°. Wind: S 9-16 mph. Winds S 12-17 mph near the coast PM. Beaches reach 92° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 82°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight with very warm temperatures as this July heatwave continues. Lows will drop to only 77 degrees with a south wind under 10 mph.
Tuesday will be even hotter than today, with a south wind as the strong high pressure area aloft remains over the region. This heat will extend into Ne England and south in to the Carolinas. Afternoon heat index values will reach 110 in spots and outdoor work of all kinds should be greatly reduced or canceled.
Wednesday will stay hot with winds increasing. The afternoon temps. will reach 95-97 degrees, with very high humidity as dew points reach the upper 70's. The heat index will be near 105 by mid-afternoon. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches back to 76 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the south at 1-7 mph and a bit higher near the coast. There will be thunderstorms in the evening as a cool front approaches from the NW, and some of the storms will be very heavy.
In the long-range: Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night with clouds and some lingering showers Thursday. It will be cooler behind a cool front on Thursday with PM high temps. in the mid 80's. Friday looks sunny, with pleasantly warm temps. in the mid 80's, and it will not be as humid. Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry with high temps. in the mid 80's. Monday will bring some spotty showers with a high near 86-87°.
The average low for early July is 69° and the high is 88°.